Columbus Chikowore went missing with his daughter, Bella Matsikite, after the child’s mother, Vongai Linia Matsikite, allegedly consumed poison.
Matsikite’s mother, Tsitsi Runganga, told The Star that the family suspected that Chikowore poisoned Matsikite before he fled with the baby.
Runganga said her daughter had been in a relationship with Chikowore since 2017 and that the relationship between the two turned violent after her daughter found out that Chikowore was married.
Runganga said her daughter tried to get away from Chikowore and found a room in a flat in Sunnyside, Pretoria, this month.