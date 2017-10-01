This year's Standard Bank Joy of Jazz catered to everyone with an ear for great music.

From an awe-inspiring set performed by legendary pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim and the US-based Ekhaya Ensemble at the Dinaledi Stage to dancing to the soulful African sounds of Somi on the Conga Stage, the line-up certainly had something for music lovers young and old.

Abdullah Ibrahim performs at Joy of Jazz at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday. Picture: Timothy Bernard / ANA





Thursday's performances were a warm-up for the creative energy that would hit the stages on Friday and Saturday.

Thandiswa Mazwai lived up to her stage name of King Tha as she powered through her vocals, singing songs from her most recent album Belede.

Thandiswa Mazwai Picture: Matthews Baloyi / ANA





Her performance at the Sandton Convention Centre was reminiscent of the amazing performance she gave earlier this year at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Tutu Puoane’s beautiful voice got the audience up on their feet and wanting more. The Atteridgeville-born musician is based in the US and will be performing at The Orbit in Braamfontein tomorrow and in Cape Town later this week.

US singer Nnenna Freelon’s energy was so contagious, she had the audience on their feet during her performances on the Dinaledi Stage.

The Mbira Stage area was always packed with an audience ready to sing along to every song.

First-time performer at the event Brenda Mtambo looked stunning in a black ensemble in which she belted out songs fans have been longing to hear her perform live. Her performance of her popular song I Love You had listeners mesmerised.

The legendary Tsepo Tshola brought his Lesotho band to the stage. Fans sang along to every song including favourites like Holokile and Shine Your Light. He also took fans down memory lane to the Sankomota days. American soul singer Musiq Soulchild also graced the Mbira stage.

On Saturday it was the legendary Caiphus Semenya who had the audience in the palm of his hand. He performed hits Ziphi Nkomo, Angelina, and Ndiphendule.

It's safe to say that the Mbira stage was always full of energy and a lot of dancing. The final performance from saxophonist Bhudaza Mapefane ended off the Mbira stage performances on an enormous high.

One of the highlights was getting to watch the great Salif Keita live. His performances on the Conga stage were watched by capacity audiences. He performed firm favourites such as Mandjou and Yamore.

The Diphala stage saw the likes of South Africa’s Benjamin Jephta, US’s The Clayton Brothers and Christian McBride, the iconic Jonas Gwangwa and the Joshua Redman Quartet.

Branford Marsalis showed his skills on the saxophone while the Peter Beets Trio played a rendition of Oscar Peterson’s Hymn to Freedom at Dinaledi.

The 20th edition of the Joy of Jazz's line-up featured quite a few return performers. Organisers T-Musicman said it had been necessary to cater for people just starting to appreciate jazz who would ask about artists who had performed in previous years.