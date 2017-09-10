The mother of the man murdered by an Ekurhuleni traffic officer is adamant that a harsher sentence than the effective 15 years should have been given to the officer.

Mylene Sitshoni, the mother of slain civilian Vuyo Xakane, was reacting to the sentence given to Sydney Siphiwe Nkabinde on Friday at the high court in Joburg after he was found guilty of murder and corruption in December last year.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Mohamed Ismail admonished Nkabinde for his lack of remorse for the crimes he committed.

The judge asserted that this was the reason he gave the disgraced metro cop, who is still employed by Ekurhuleni, the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years for murder.

Judge Ismail also handed Nkabinde a 34-month sentence for corruption, after the officer was found with the deceased’s camera after shooting Xakane in the back of his head following a routine traffic stop on the N3 near Alberton in 2015.

The corruption sentence will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

But the mother of 28-year-old Xakane said Nkabinde should have been given a stiffer punishment for the “brutal” manner in which he murdered her son.

“It (15 years) is not enough. I wanted him to be sentenced to the maximum possible sentence, life imprisonment. However, I can begin to find peace in my heart because I know that justice has been served,” Sitshoni said.

“As a family, we will also be able to find closure from this whole matter because we know that he didn’t get away with murder.”

It also emerged during the sentencing that the killer cop was still employed by the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) as an administrator, which further infuriated the victim’s mother.

“That is how our government works; you can kill a person and carry on as though it is normal. What is worse is that this is a cop who killed a civilian.

“If it was a civilian who killed a cop, that civilian would have been treated very harshly. Because he (Nkabinde) is a government employee, it is fine for him to kill and his life to go on normally,” Sitshoni said.

Speaking yesterday, EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago conceded that Sitshoni was correct to feel angry, but said the metro couldn’t dismiss Nkabinde until the court had pronounced on his guilt or innocence.

“That is why we took the decision to remove him from operations, and there was nothing wrong with that. It is human nature for the mother who lost a child to say what she said, but we do things according to the law,” Kgasago said.

Asked whether the EMPD dealt with many cases of officers committing murder, Kgasago said: “This is an isolated incident. We mostly deal with corruption cases from our members. We do our best to deal with them accordingly. I don’t remember any of our cops being accused of murder in the recent past.”

