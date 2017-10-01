READY TO FLY: From left Devina Dawkinum, Ronnie Nemukula, Noli Mini, Hezron Louw and Nicole Msibi have been named as finalists in the Tsogo Sun Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards 2017 at The Pivot Montecasino. Picture: Dimpho Maja

Five entrepreneurs from around the country have been honoured to be associated with one of South Africa’s biggest brands, Tsogo Sun.

This follows the official announcement of the Tsogo Sun Entrepreneur of the Year finalists at Montecasino last week.

Devina Dawkinum, Hezron Louw, Nicole Msibi, Noli Mini and Ronnie Nemukula have all been named as the lucky finalists to participate in the Tsogo Sun Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

The winner of Tsogo Sun Entrepreneur of the Year will be awarded R50000 from Tsogo Sun and a bursary valued at R30000 from Tsheto Leadership Academy. In addition to the prizes, the winner will be an ambassador for Tsogo Sun Entrepreneurs for the year.

Two hundred people were eligible to enter stringent evaluation that includes assessing performance in the programme. However, only five came out on top.

Candy Tothill, Tsogo Sun’s general manager of corporate affairs, congratulated the finalists and wished them good luck for the next stage of judging.

That will be done this week by a panel of influential South Africans in business and in society.

“Our finalists represent a diverse range of businesses and come from four different provinces, illustrating the growing reach and impact of our entrepreneurs programme,” said Tothill.

Following months of a rigorous development programme, Vusi Dlamini, Tsogo Sun’s group human resources director, announced the finest entrepreneurs in the country.

“The value of the programme is significant - to the entrepreneurs, to the group, and to the greater economy

“The programme showcases good work by the entrepreneurs, while also assisting participants with skills development and exposure to the markets that Tsogo Sun serves, and it helps them build self-confidence and success.

“It’s a worthwhile programme that empowers entrepreneurs to hold their own in the business world,” said Dlamini.

Msibi, co-founder of Before Time Indlondlo Events, a catering and events equipment and décor hiring company from Soweto, said she started her business with family members, after seeing a gap to fill for hotels, and that they were willing to do the work.

“When they announced that I was a finalist, I was so overwhelmed,” said Msibi.

She said she planned to use her experience to help her community from her home town in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, Nemukula said his background in engineering had led to an opportunity as a gaming cashier in a casino.

“Four months in the job, I knew I might go into cashiering, which is more finance.

“I had a vision that once I was in there, at least I would have stepped in the right direction.

“A couple of months down the line, I made it into the maintenance department,” said Nemukula.