Former “Coca-Cola Pop Stars” winner Preston Vusani Sihlangu has celebrated artistic talent from his home province of Free State. This weekend, the award-winning musician celebrated talent through the first soon-to be annual Creatives Summit, which took place from Friday to Sunday in a bid to showcase the creative talent across the province’s five regions.

Aimed at celebrating excellence, innovation and collaboration, the summit was this weekend hailed for bringing together some of the most talented and visionary artists from Thabo Mofutsanyane, Lejweleputswa, Fezile Dani, Mangaung and Xhariep. This unique festival, held at the Kingdom Academy in Welkom featured an array of artistic talent, whose abilities span dance, visual arts, music, fashion and film, as part of showcasing the diverse and vibrant creative tapestry of the province. Sihlangu indicated that the three-day event brought the best out of the province’s creative talent.

“We are thrilled to bring the best and brightest from across the Free State for this momentous occasion, Creatives Summit will serve as a platform for artists to shine, collaborate and inspire one another, ultimately elevating the arts scene in our region to new heights. The arts are the cornerstone of society and the economy of the country so must be given a chance to shine and prosper,” Sihlangu said. Sihlangu, who is the artistic director of Vusani Arts Free State, added that the three-day event provided arts lovers in the province with an opportunity to learn more about the industry through the first two days which offered master classes preceding the main event on Sunday. “The chosen representatives are the epitome of talent and dedication within their respective artistic categories are chosen through a rigorous selection based on merit,” he said.

The event also saw big names such as Percy Vilakazi, a scriptwriter and producer of “The River”, as well as TV and radio presenter Somizi Mhlongo, who is also known for his dancing skills, actor, Seputla Sebogodi, comedian, Krijay Govender and DJ Ganyani, who imparted knowledge of their careers to 100 chosen attendees from five regions. The event was also graced by Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana, among others. The last day of the event saw performances from Sir Trill, 2Point1, Legoody, Fantas,Troy M and many others.