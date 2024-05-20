Bassline Fest celebrates Africa Month with Tamara Dey added to line-up

The Bassline Fest, which celebrates the return of award winning songstress Lira to the live music scene, will commemorate Africa Day at Constitution Hill this Saturday. The ‘Feel Good’ singer will share the stage with the likes of Maleh from Lesotho, Moroccan, UK-based artist, Rita Kamale and Tanzania’s Kadilida and Jay Mitta.

The concert comes with the newly added DanceAfrika stage which will feature DJ Sebb , South Africa’s Tamara Dey, Shamiso and Si- Noir, Samuel Miller from the UK, FiNE from Australia and others as the country celebrates Africa Day. Concert organiser, Brad Holmes, said the Bassline Fest is excited to be able to bring local and international artists under one roof. “Bassline Fest is gearing up to celebrate many exciting milestones on 25 May - Africa Day, 30 years of Democracy and 30 years of Bassline. Lira returns to the stage with full band and a powerhouse of other female talent and international DJ’s celebrating 20 years in the music industry, and her miraculous “Stroke of Luck” journey to full singing performance.“

”This will be her first show with a full band, after two years of recovery.“ According to Holmes, the award-winning Lira, who recently survived a stroke, was excited and looking forward to perform before her fans again. “So excited and looking forward to being on stage again to perform at Bassline Fest Africa Day Celebration on Saturday 25 May 2024. What makes this performance extra special is that not only are we, in South Africa, celebrating 30 years of democracy, but we are also celebrating the new Lira as well as the Bassline’s 30th Anniversary. I have so much to be grateful for and look forward to seeing you at Constitution Hill Square on Africa Day.”