Blxckie gears up for exciting performances in Durban and Cape Town

South African rapper Blxckie, born Sihle Sithole, appears poised for an exhilarating finish to 2024, shaking off recent delays regarding his American tour. With anticipation buzzing, he is gearing up for two major performances: the highly awaited Somnyama show in Durban on December 6 and the Hip Hop Floor X Sprite event in Cape Town on December 13.

Hailing from Durban, the rapper is set to lead the “Somnyama” show, a continuation of a campaign that first launched in Cape Town last year. “The Somnyama campaign is something we started last year in Cape Town when I was there doing a camp to record some new music. It has turned into something dope where I know that the people coming are 100% there to see a Blxckie show. I get to perform songs I don’t usually perform,” Blxckie shared. Given the importance of his base, he felt it was only fitting to bring the show back to his hometown.

In addition to the live performances, Blxckie is riding high on the release of his latest single “South”, which is featured on the Sprite Limelight EP. The track showcases his synergy with the Grammy-nominated producer duo Take a Day Trip. “It is always dope when a campaign of this magnitude links me up with people I am a big fan of. Take a Day Trip is a legendary producer duo that I was super excited to work with,” he enthused. Notably, the music video for “South” was filmed in Durban, further grounding it in his personal narrative.

“I felt it was important to tell the story in Durban because that is my hometown, and the place where most of the lyrics stem from,” he added. Looking ahead to the upcoming Hip Hop Floor X Sprite event in Cape Town, Blxckie is aiming for an even higher energy performance. “Definitely higher energy. I am hand-picking the performances and making sure that we put on a better show. The Joburg one was dope but it was the first one, and there’s always room for improvement,” he stated.