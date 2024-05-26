Dancer Bontle Modiselle’s #Bloodsisters Network shines spotlight on menstrual health

South Africa’s leading choreographer, media personality and leader of the #BloodSisters movement, Bontle Modiselle, will once again lead this year’s South African leg of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day. This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, which takes place on Tuesday, May 28; the movement against period poverty celebrates a decade of collective action by women and girls, activists, government, the private sector and civil society in ending period poverty.

The day also allows for a collaborative effort in raising awareness about common taboos associated with menstrual hygiene management. In honour of this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Procter and Gamble (P&G), one of the global leaders in in consumer goods, will on Thursday (May 30) unpack the latest efforts around its globally acclaimed #BloodSisters movement, led by Modiselle. According to Global Citizen, in spite of SA government having scrapped the 15% Value Added Tax on menstrual products in 2019 to make sanitary pads affordable, millions of women and girls can’t still can’t afford them.

Speaking to The Star, Modiselle said she was excited over this year’s campaign. The Blood Sisters movement is about providing access to sanitary pads for those who cannot afford it due to period poverty so that they go to to school on the days when they’re having their periods. “I am excited to step up as a force for good and be part of the much-needed programme committed to breaking down barriers for a future in which every girl can reach her full potential,” she said.

Research by Stellenbosch University found that an estimated 30% of girls in South Africa did not attend school while they were menstruating because they could not afford sanitary products. The Blood Sisters movement uses Modiselle’s favourite forms of artistic expression - music and dance - as a tool which following last year’s edition of the campaign has transcended the country’s borders to an internationally-acclaimed campaign, making waves from Rwanda’s Women Deliver Conference to the Global Citizen stage in the Big Apple. This year’s campaign is set to launch at the Garden Venue Hotel in North Riding, Randburg – where young girls from across the country will be considered for P&G’s donation of R100 000 to end period poverty.