Diepsloot community celebrates democracy through film

In celebration of South Africa's 30 years of democracy, the community of Diepsloot and Northern Farm, also in Diepsloot, came alive as young people in their numbers showed up for the pop-up cinema experience at the Diepsloot Youth Centre and Maspala, Northern Farm Hall on Thursday and Friday, respectively. This is where film screenings and acting masterclasses by leading figures in the film industry were the order of the two-day programme.

The film screenings of Poppie Nongena, a South African film that tells a compelling story that reflects the community's hopes, dreams, and aspirations for the future, served as the perfect backdrop to the story of Diepsloot, one of Johannesburg's dynamic and diverse townships. Based on a true story, Poppie, is a black woman who suffers immense hardships during the 70’s. Declared an illegal resident in her hometown, she struggles to keep her family together in a desperate struggle with the authorities for permission to stay with them. The film is produced by Helena Spring and directed by Christiaan Olwangen and Saartjie Botha and boasts renowned actors including Clementine Mosimane, Anna-Mart van der Merwe, Chris Gxalaba, Nomsa Nene and Rolanda Marais.

Reflecting on the experience of having big film screened right in her backyard, Faith Mohale, a 23-year-old aspiring actress from Northern Farm indicated that while opportunities such as this one, are few and far in between for young people, interacting with actors with rears of experience in the country's tough acting and film industry left her inspired to continue pursuing her passion for acting. "I have been left feeling encouraged and inspired because we as young people from the township never get to experience cinema right in front of us. This was indeed a unique experience that has left me inspired to continue on my journey to becoming a professional actor. As someone who wants to pursue acting as a career, I am grateful to have had this kind of opportunity where I was able to watch a local film and interact with those already in the profession. All I can say is that we want to see more such opportunities in our townships," she said. Actor and TV and film director, Neo Ntlateng shared some of his experiences as a young filmmaker indicating that like any other profession, acting and filmmaking takes time and skill, but mostly, is about talent and hard work.