Feather Awards ‘Sweet 16’ honours the deaf and queer community

Thursday night’s 16th Feather Awards ceremony, which took place at The Sheds in Johannesburg’s deep side, achieved inclusive progress for the deaf community. Despite being fashionably late by two hours due to unforeseen thunderstorms, the awards were graced with the presence of members of the queer community dressed in their eclectic outfits, while legends of the industry, such as Penny Lebyane, Brenda Mtambo, and Unathi Nkayi, were spotted on the pink carpet.

Renowned broadcaster Penny Lebyane attended the Feathers sweet 16. Picture: Social Media Under the theme “borderless existence”, the Feathers’ sweet 16 shined a spotlight by embracing and recognising differently-abled people who have been traditionally marginalised within mainstream conversations and the entertainment industry. The awards ceremony was not only co-hosted by sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe alongside Dineo Langa and Khaya Dladla, but guests were served treats only by deaf waitrons. Co-founder of the Feather Awards, Thami “ThamiDish” Kotlolo, emphasised that this year’s theme aimed to echo Miss SA Mia le Roux’s mission statement, where no one should be left behind.

"This year, we are proud to celebrate borderless existence - a vision of a world where all voices, identities, and experiences are respected and valued. A world where every individual, regardless of ability or identity, is seen and heard,” said Kotlolo. Kotlolo highlighted that the queer community is the epitome of a demographic that is marginalised, thereby making the awards a haven for these individuals. “The LGBTQIA+ community is stronger when we acknowledge and amplify the stories of every individual, especially those whose voices have been underrepresented. Our commitment is to push boundaries and create spaces, where everyone, regardless of ability or background. By honouring our nominees, we honour the strength, resilience, and courage of all those who have made a tangible difference in shaping a more inclusive society,” he said.

With performances from the last-standing member of 3sum, Amstel, actress Lunathi Mampofu stole the show by winning two awards - the Best Styled Individual and Hot Chick of the Year. Actress Lunathi Mampofu scooped two awards at the Feather Awards. Picture: Social Media Among other winners, legendary actress Nthati Moshesh claimed the Diva Extraordinaire of the Year award, while twins Blue and Brown Mbombo were recognised as the Cutest Couple of the Year, and Olympiad and athlete Akani Simbine won the Hunk of the Year award. Fashion icon, Felipe Mazibuko, was the recipient of the Simon Nkoli Award, which honours an individual whose work has made an impeccable impact on the LGBTQIA+ community.