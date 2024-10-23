FlySafair launches affordable flights from Cape Town to Windhoek

South Africa’s low-cost airline company, FlySafair, has on Tuesday launched its travel route from Cape Town to Windhoek, in Namibia. This marked the first regional route for FlySafair from the Mother City, making cross-border travel more accessible and affordable for customers.

The inaugural flight to Windhoek was honoured with the attendance of Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, delegates from FlySafair, and the Cape Town International Airport. The event underscored the importance of the new route in fostering regional tourism and economic growth. Previously, flying to Windhoek was costly, with airfares ranging between R5 000 and R9 000.

The airline is now offering tickets from R1 800, which provides a budget-friendly option for both local and foreign travellers to spend time with family and friends, while enjoying Windhoek’s leisure activities. FlySafair’s Cape Town to Windhoek flights will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, meeting a demand for increased travel on the route, which is still recovering from pre-Covid–19 levels, currently sitting at 83% of previous passenger volumes. With FlySafair’s new route, there is significant potential to grow tourism and strengthen travel connections between Namibia and South Africa.

According to FlySafair chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, the goal to expand travel routes to Windhoek has been on the cards for quite some time. “We are extremely excited to have this highly anticipated route operational before the summer holidays at the end of the year. It has been a long-time goal of ours to expand into the Windhoek market, and with more aircraft availability in Cape Town, we have been able to make this a reality, enhancing connectivity between two popular destinations in southern Africa,” said Gordon. He highlighted that the new route is especially budget-friendly for local regional travellers.