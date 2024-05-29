Former Dudula leader Lux and EFF’s Shivambu almost come to blows at Soweto voting station

ANC member and former Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux was kicked out of the Moses Kotane High School after asking IEC officials why EFF deputy President Floyd Shivambu chose to vote at the school. Lux, who ws acting as an ANC party agent, stormed the voting station, where Shivambu was due to cast his vote.

After a stand-off that lasted for a few minutes, Lux was kicked out of the voting station before a full-on scuffle could take place. Shivambu, who waited more than two hours in the snaking line, said a total victory for the EFF will emerge in ward 44, Bramfischerville, adding that nationally, the EFF was targeting a more than 50% voter share. “We are for the decisive vote in Moses Kotane Primary School, ward 44 in Bramfischerville. The EFF will be number one in our collective journey to total victory. Victory is certain, he said.

Following the scuffle between the supporters of the ANC and EFF, Shivambu refused to comment on the tensions and told members of the media that there incident was nothing to comment on as there were far more important issues. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old first time voter from the area, Lungile Masuku, indicated that her reason for voting was to ensure that she has a voice to speak on issues. “I feel that government is failing us and as a student, who has been forced to abandon my studies after the NSFAS system kicked me out, I need to vote to ensure that my voice is heard.