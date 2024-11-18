Founder’s Dream event brings comedy to Delmore Park

With laughter as the centrepiece, Founder’s Dream event is a step towards creating the change that the community has long envisioned – uplifting the youth and uniting the residents of Delmore Park and Gardens. A founder’s dream is becoming a reality as Terry-Ann Diergaardt brings a show to the heart of Delmore Park that people would usually drive to the city to experience on November 29.

The Christmas Comedy Show, headlined by comedians Shanray van Wyk and Tsitsi Chiumya, is part of their nationwide Comedy Night Tour and promises an unforgettable evening of laughter and inspiration. Organised by the newly registered Youth Breaking Barriers, this event is not just about comedy but also about building a brighter future for the community. Despite the organisation being registered only in September and it has no major sponsors, Diergaardt’s passion and determination have driven her to create an event aimed at empowering the youth and uniting the community.

“When I started this organisation, my vision was to give our youth opportunities and hope, showing them they are not limited by their circumstances,” she said. “It gives me no greater joy to bring an event like this to our community, where it’s rare to have such shows. It’s also a chance for our young people to see first-hand how following your dreams can lead to incredible possibilities.” Van Wyk and Chiumya, who also co-host the hit podcast Popcorn and Cheese, promise to deliver an evening filled with “laughing therapy” while showcasing the power of perseverance and purpose.

Proceeds from the show will go towards Youth Breaking Barriers and the Annual Children’s Christmas Party, a beloved event spearheaded by community advocate Charona Louw, which brightens the lives of underprivileged children every year. Diergaardt hopes the show will inspire the community to support her vision further. “This isn’t just about having a good time; it’s about showing the youth what’s possible. With the community’s support, we can create platforms for them to embrace their talents, make better life decisions, and hopefully revive the idea that it takes a village to raise a child.”