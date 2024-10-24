HEALA responds to proposed sugar tax increase amidst concerns from South African cane growers

The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has weighed in on the recent announcement regarding the proposed doubling of the sugar tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, stirring a heated debate over public health and the livelihoods of South African cane growers. With the country grappling with rising obesity rates and related health concerns, the government’s move is seen as a crucial step in promoting healthier choices.

However, it has also provoked significant unrest among agricultural stakeholders, particularly small-scale sugarcane growers who fear for their economic future. In recent days, the South African Canegrowers, representing approximately 24 000 small-scale growers and 1 200 commercial farmers, has spoken out against the increase, urging HEALA to rethink its position. The association claims that the proposed tax hike could have devastating impacts on the livelihoods of rural farmers, many of whom are dependent on the sugar industry.

In a statement released on Tuesday, HEALA acknowledged the concerns raised by the SA Canegrowers while affirming its commitment to the health of South Africans. “This diversionary tactic is timed to shift attention away from the proven, life-saving effects of the South African Health Promotion Levy (HPL) and the irrefutable connection between excessive sugar consumption and diseases such as diabetes,” the organisation stated. HEALA emphasised that as critical discussions unfold ahead of the mid-term budget speech, the focus must remain on addressing the health challenges faced by the population.

“Instead of engaging in an honest, fact-based debate, HEALA is leveraging food justice rhetoric to rally support for further increases in the sugar tax,” said Thomas Funke, CEO of SA Canegrowers. He called on HEALA to stop what he described as misleading public commentary surrounding the consequences of the sugar tax. In response, HEALA defended its transparency regarding funding sources and collaborative efforts with South African universities and NGOs focused on health promotion.

“It is essential to note that none of our funders profit from our food justice advocacy. Philanthropic support has been a critical resource in addressing socio-economic needs in this country, including our work,” they asserted. Furthermore, HEALA argues that the rationale behind the Health Promotion Levy is backed by various experts, including the World Health Organization and South Africa's Department of Health. “Sugar taxation has been shown to reduce the amount of sugar added to beverages, discourage the consumption of sugary drinks, and generate government revenue — all while promoting public health. This model has been successfully used for tobacco and alcohol taxes, and it is no different for sugar,” the organisation noted.