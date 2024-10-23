Ihashi Elimhlophe embraces ambassador role at Moshito Music Conference

The vibrant world of South African music is set to be illuminated by the presence of celebrated maskandi guitarist, Ihashi Elimhlophe, as the Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition kicks off today. Recently named as one of this year’s ambassadors for the annual event, Elimhlophe will join forces with rapper Nadia Nakai, bringing together two distinct genres to showcase the rich tapestry of African music.

The conference, taking place from October 23 to 26 at the Joburg Theatre, promises a comprehensive experience blending insightful industry discussions, artist showcases, and lively public celebrations. For Elimhlophe, the honour of being selected as an ambassador is both humbling and thrilling. “I am happy, excited, grateful, and humbled to be part of the Moshito Music Conference. This is because what I do, I do out of love, not knowing that there are people who notice the excellence that I have put into my work for all these years,” the award-winning icon remarked in an exclusive interview with The Star. Having carved out a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the music industry, Ihashi Elimhlophe is well-known for hits such as Nkiya Nkiya.

His journey is a testament not only to his musical talent but also to the importance of resilience and faith in the face of adversity. He attributes his long-standing success to God’s grace and a steadfast dedication to his craft. “It is God’s grace, and the wisdom that he gave me through his word, as the word says the beginning of wisdom is the fear of God. But also, loving my work more than money, and letting my work, work for me has been what has made me the person that I am,” Elimhlophe explained.

The evolution of technology has not come without its challenges for Elimhlophe and his contemporaries. “It has been very difficult for us as an industry,” he said. “You knew that daily at least CDs were sold at taxi ranks. Change is pain because we had to adapt to technology. For us and our fans, it has become difficult to make money through sales.” Despite these hurdles, Elimhlophe’s passion for music and commitment to his fans remain unchanged, underscoring the respect he holds for the industry and those who have supported him.

As the conference unfolds, the presence of ambassadors like Elimhlophe and Nakai reflects the festival's commitment to showcasing the diversity of African music. According to Stanley Khoza, conference chairperson, their selection serves as a bridge between tradition and modernity, resonating deeply within local and international contexts. “We are honoured as Moshito to have the legendary Ihashi Elimhlophe and Nadia Nakai as our ambassadors for Moshito 2024,” Khoza stated.