Imizamo Media Agency celebrates 10 years of innovation in South Africa’s media landscape

Imizamo Media Agency will celebrate its 10th anniversary in the lively setting of The Leonardo in Sandton, marking an important milestone on Friday. Founded in 2014 by the dynamic duo Daisy Mulenga and Tlangelani Manzini, this pioneering black female-led marketing agency has spent the last decade reshaping the landscape of South Africa’s media industry through innovative integrated marketing solutions.

As they prepare to celebrate this important occasion on November 22, the agency’s journey thus far serves as a testament to its commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and digital innovation. “This anniversary isn’t just about celebrating our past — it’s about envisioning our future,” says Mulenga, the agency’s co-founder and CEO. She emphasises the organisation’s role at the forefront of AI-driven marketing, which aims to inspire creativity and foster meaningful relationships.

The forthcoming celebration promises to be an inspiring gathering, uniting clients, media professionals, and industry leaders to reflect on the achievements of Imizamo Media while unveiling its ambitious plans going forward. In the past decade, the agency’s groundbreaking campaigns have not only earned accolades but also empowered local communities and set new benchmarks within the sector. “This milestone signals the beginning of a bold new chapter for Imizamo Media,” adds Manzini, who oversees the company’s marketing and finance.

She speaks passionately about their continued commitment to leveraging AI to create smarter and more impactful strategies, all while fostering opportunities for women in the industry. “As a fully female-led and female-empowered organisation, our aim has always been to champion a more equitable media landscape.” The anniversary event will feature a documentary chronicling the agency’s journey, highlighting the challenges they have overcome and the successes they have achieved.

Additionally, a panel discussion will delve into the evolving role of artificial intelligence in media and marketing, offering insights into how this technology can be harnessed for greater good. Moreover, Imizamo Media is set to launch a mentorship programme aimed at equipping young women with crucial digital skills essential for pursuing careers in the media industry. “Our story has always been about breaking barriers and unlocking potential,” insists Manzini.