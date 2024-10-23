International Women’s Forum of South Africa to honour trailblazing women at Hall of Femme Awards

The International Women’s Forum of South Africa (IWFSA) is gearing up for a momentous occasion on October 31 as it prepares to hold its acclaimed Hall of Femme Awards. This prestigious event recognises and celebrates women who have not only broken barriers but also shattered glass ceilings, all while uplifting other women in their journey toward success.

At the helm of this initiative, IWFSA President Nolitha Fakude emphasised the importance of the Hall of Femme Awards in showcasing the essence of the organisation’s strategic approach which revolves around three core pillars: Ignite, Inspire, and Impact. “Every year, we recognise women who are or have been at the top of their game. We celebrate those amongst us who are doers, decision-makers, and have a track record of influencing society while bringing other women to the table to inspire and ignite their passion for growth,” she elaborated. Fakude further highlighted that the awards celebrate the strength, power, positivity, and inclusivity of women, reinforcing the critical need for gender equality in fostering a more just and peaceful world.

The Hall of Femme Awards serves not only as a celebration but also as a beacon of inspiration for gender equity. This year’s keynote speakers are set to include Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, former senior vice president of the African Development Bank, Fakude, as well as Audrey Mothupi, among others. The IWFSA stands as the South African chapter of the International Women’s Forum (IWF), a formidable global network that encompasses over 7 500 distinguished members from 36 nations and spans six continents.

Its dedication to promoting women’s leadership across various careers, cultures, and continents underscores its commitment to uplifting women’s voices and achievements. Margaret Nienaber, chief operating officer of Standard Bank Group and a notable advocate for women’s empowerment, echoed the sentiments of progress within the context of the awards. “The achievements of this year’s inductees serve as a reminder that when we empower visionary women and cultivate a culture of paying it forward, we can produce waves of change that go well beyond individual achievements,” she commented.