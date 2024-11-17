Pendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo to celebrate the value of indigenous tongues in South Africa

The stage is set for the Pendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo, which takes place on Tuesday. This annual event, which affords visitors free access to wide-ranging discussions, is poised to be a landmark event celebrating the invaluable role of indigenous languages in South Africa where attendees are allowed free access to thought leaders, innovators, and other expert speakers.

This year, the Imbizo will convene a rich tapestry of thought leaders, educators, and technology innovators. The aim is to elevate discussions on how indigenous languages contribute to cultural identity and social cohesion within the vibrant spectrum of South Africa’s multicultural landscape. The 2024 Imbizo is particularly significant as it aligns with the International Decade of Indigenous Languages programme.

This initiative was launched following a United Nations resolution designed to preserve, promote and uplift indigenous languages worldwide, making the event a crucial platform for fostering dialogues centred on the vitality of these languages. Attendees can look forward to dynamic interactions featuring industry professionals who will lead discussions on topical themes, including the evolving role of indigenous languages in the digital realm, insights into the ever-changing news landscape surrounding these languages, and showcases of innovative projects that are advancing the use of indigenous languages in everyday life. In a particularly exciting segment, finalists from the Indigenous Language Tech Challenge will present their groundbreaking solutions aimed at preserving these languages in an increasingly digital age. This element of the Imbizo underscores the importance of leveraging technology to safeguard cultural heritage.