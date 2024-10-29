Sandton ranks as most desired lifestyle in SA

A survey of 3000 South Africans by “Top10OnlineCasinos” discovered that Sandton ranked in the fourth place among the top 30 most envied lifestyles across the nation.

Located in the heart of Johannesburg, Sandton represents the height of sophistication and opportunity. Sandton is a balance between the luxurious lifestyle of its inhabitants and a hub of the corporate world, where professionals seek economic opportunities every day. Filled with a string of luxury apartments and top-rated schools, with a vibrant dining scene; Sandton combines the best of modern city living with an unmistakable sense of affluence and aspiration, making it one of the most desirable places to live in South Africa. Waterkloof grabbed the ninth spot as the most envied lifestyle in the country.

Located in the City of Jacarandas, Pretoria, Waterkloof boasts its proximity to government diplomatic hubs such as the Union Buildings, making it one of Gauteng’s most sought-after areas for an elegant and convenient urban lifestyle. Hyde Park secured a spot in 14th place. It is one of Johannesburg’s prestigious suburbs, not only popular for its high-end shopping and luxury homes, but the suburb is known for its opulence and tight security. Hyde Park’s elegant atmosphere appeals to high-powered professionals and affluent families seeking a combination of modern urban living and suburban exclusivity.

Cape Town is famous for its luxurious aesthetics, with Table Mountain as a tourist attraction area, therefore made Camps Bay rank first as the most envied suburbs. Camps Bay stands out with its stunning blend of mountains and the sea. Nestled between the Twelve Apostles and the turquoise Atlantic Ocean, it’s a favourite among both locals and international visitors. Moreover, locals enjoy sweeping ocean views, dramatic sunsets, and a sense of exclusivity that make this coastal suburb the epitome of Cape Town’s luxurious seaside living.

Located in the Mother City, Clifton earned the second spot. This particular suburb is known for its four stunning, secluded beaches. Despite many being surprised that it did not claim the first spot, Clifton is synonymous with exclusivity and boasts some of the most expensive real estate in the country. “Top10OnlineCasinos” reckoned the sparsity of shops, restaurants, and lifestyle options may have affected Clifton’s ranking behind Camps Bay.

Dubbed “Dolphin Coast”, Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal secured the sixth spot as the nation’s most envied lifestyle. Ballito is nicknamed “Dolphin Coast”, as the suburb harbours dolphins and whales on the North Coast shoreline. Additionally, Parkhurst in Johannesburg took the 27th spot, as it is a trendy suburb famously known for its charming village feel and lively street café culture.