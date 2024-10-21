Unlocking affordable travel: the role of loyalty programmes for millennials and Gen Z

Chief marketing officer at Legacy Lifestyle, Angela Du Preez, has urged retailers to include travel rewards in loyalty programmes for budget-conscious consumers. While South Africans are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic four years later, the conversation around travelling has gained momentum as many try to balance work, life and their mental wellbeing

However, financial constraints continue to be a challenge for aspiring travellers. “For millennials and Gen Z, incorporating travel into a sustainable lifestyle rhythm has emerged as a key priority. However, the challenge for many remains how to make travel more affordable, especially in the face of rising living costs and constrained budgets,” said Du Preez. She mentioned that retailers can add travel rewards to everyday spending loyalty programmes, which are financially inclusive as consumers can redeem those points at a certain amount.

“Everyday spending typically does little to help build a travel fund, which is why loyalty programmes are proving to be transformative. By joining a loyalty programme that offers real cash-back and rewards you at every step of your life’s journey, during your routine purchases — from your morning coffee to your grocery shopping - can directly contribute to your travel savings. “Rather than spending without a return, these programmes enable you to accumulate savings that can be used toward flights, accommodations, or even experiences at your destination. Loyalty programmes allow you to approach the entire journey holistically, offering rewards at every stage of your travel experience,” said Du Preez. She noted that consumers can strategically use advanced technology to garner travel points.