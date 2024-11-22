What The Hero Wants acquires African distribution rights for ‘Kneecap’

Following its world premiere at Sundance and a stellar box office performance in the UK and North America, What The Hero Wants is thrilled to announce the acquisition of African distribution rights for the award-winning film ‘Kneecap’. This follows its world premiere at Sundance and a successful run in the UK and North America.

Set to premiere in South Africa on December 13, this highly anticipated film promises to resonate deeply with audiences across the continent with special preview screenings earmarked for Cape Town and Johannesburg at the Labia and Bioscope theatres. Directed by Rich Peppiatt and featuring Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender, ‘Kneecap’ tells the audacious tale of an Irish rap group, also named Kneecap, which captures the vibrant pulse of a post-troubles Belfast. Through comedy and music, the film presents a riotous narrative that showcases the trio’s evolution into the defiant voice of Ireland’s restless youth.

As Aaryan K. Trivedi and Oliver Schmitz, co-CEOs of What The Hero Wants, noted: “We love this film. It is raucous, rude, and all energy. It is also so relevant in so many countries where colonial languages still dominate. We are sure speakers of Zulu, Shona, Swahili, Igbo, Akan, Tigrinya will agree!” Their enthusiasm sets the tone for a film that intertwines themes of identity, resilience, and the significance of indigenous languages — elements that are profoundly relevant to African audiences. The collaboration with Nolava International Content Distribution marks a significant partnership aimed at delivering this dynamic film experience throughout Africa.