Young cyclist has passion for empowering other cyclists

In a country where professional cycling is associated with white cyclists, Soweto-born professional cyclist Thulasizwe Mxenge is pushing the boundaries of this elitist sport as one of the few young black professional cyclists in the country. Mxenge, who has won more than 10 local and international titles, has a passion for empowering other young cyclists ‒ which is why he has established his very own cycling team, Aluwani Pro Cycling team.

To him, cycling is not just a sport, but a calling used for the better good of other young cyclists who deserve a chance to make a name for themselves. “The bigger goal for me and my cycling team is to get more sponsorship on board to assist with funding, as well as cycling products, to enable us to form development team for the young talented boys/girls in townships. “In this way, we can groom them to become professional cyclists. Together as a team and with our experience, knowledge, skills and talent, we believe we can build a legacy of being a part of growing the sport, from the townships of South Africa to Europe, representing Mzansi,” the cyclist told The Star.

Mxenge said the issue of sponsors was essential in the cycling sector as equipment and preparation were very expensive, especially for disadvantaged youth. “With more sponsors on board, we can register the Aluwani Pro team to intercontinental professional cycling team where we will be taking our young, talented Aluwani Pro Cyclists to SADC tours, North Africa tours and Asian races before heading to Europe Racing. “TGIO, the name of my company, is all about empowering talented young boys and girls from different walks of life in the world of cycling,“ he added.

His track record speaks for itself as the 30-year-old, who has more than 10 years’ professional cycling experience, has raced for Medscheme, Newhorizen, Interactive Technology’s Pro Cycling Team, Rand Water, Proud Beginners, a few European races and various African tours. He wants to use this experience and knowledge to bring others on board, like his mentor, Gugulethu Tshabalala, did for him when he encouraged him to take up cycling as a sport. “Gugulethu Tshabalala was the influence for me to start riding; he always used to come to my place, or when we met, he would tell me that I’ll go far with cycling. He already spotted that I am good cyclist, I just need structure.