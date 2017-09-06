VYING FOR TITLE: Accompanied by Isibaya actress Mampho Brescia are the top 12 Eastgate Look of Fashion finalists. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha

The organisers of a popular beauty pageant are looking to discover a strong woman who is able to sustain herself instead of just selecting a winner based on a beautiful face and body.

The Eastgate Look of Fashion (LOF) pageant is running again this year, with entrants already whittled down to the top 12.

The overall winner will be crowned at the end of this month at the upmarket mall.

The woman who walks away with the title will also be fast-tracked into the semi-final rounds of Miss South Africa.

Two of the winners from previous Eastgate LOF contests went on to win the overall Miss SA pageant: Marilyn Ramos was crowned Miss SA in 2012 and Bokang Montjane was crowned Miss SA in 2010.

At a lunch this week, Eastgate LOF creator and organiser Hanlery Bouwer said that with the top 12 contestants at Eastgate shopping centre, they were aiming to crown more than just a pretty face.

“It’s not just about beauty, it’s about building a brand,” she said.

These sentiments were echoed by local media personality Taryn Louch, who was previously a judge for the contest. She was the master of ceremonies at the lunch.

“Beauty pageants have evolved from what they used to be. It’s now about finding a beautiful, strong woman who can build a business and a brand.

“That’s what we need in this day and age someone who is savvy and has built themselves into a brand that is globally recognised.”

Bouwer pointed out that there were numerous ways for participants to enter the competition. They can digitally send pictures through to the pageant or they could be scouted by officials at Eastgate Mall.

She said there were more than 400 entries for this year’s competition. This number was reduced to 50, then 30 and now the top 12.

Some of the most beautiful women in the world come from South Africa, Bouwer said, adding that it was a tough task to whittle down the number of entrants to just a few.

One of the top 12 contestants who attended the event was Bryoni Govender, who told The Star that she had been a fan of the pageant for years, but this time she had decided to enter.

“I attended the event in previous years, but just to watch, and this year decided to take the plunge and enter after my mother convinced me to do so.”

The 21-year-old University of Johannesburg law student said she wants to be a part of the pageant because she wants to be a role model.

“I’ve been modelling for years, and Indian girls are not necessarily encouraged to do so or to enter beauty competitions.

“But I want them to know there’s nothing wrong with entering a beauty contest or to do modelling, because you open up your mind and learn so much about yourself when you do.”

The finale of the Eastgate LOF will take place on September 23.