The Pixley Seme Street in Johannesburg was closed off between Pritchard Street and Helen Joseph to make way for the marchers to deliver their memorandum

Johannesburg - Scores of pupils stopped traffic to make their way to Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday afternoon to deliver a memorandum. Congress of South African Students (Cosas) Ekurhuleni chairperson Lefa Hlongwe said the protesting pupils were from different schools in five Cosas regions.

According to Hlongwe, Cosas is demanding that the government addresses issues faced by pupils public schools.

“The reason we are here to protest is to make sure that our demands are heard by the government,” he said

Hlongwe said the memorandum addresses issues around school infrastructure, the introduction of paperless classrooms and teachers who abuse pupils sexually.

“As Cosas we are pushing one-tablet-one-learner campaign, and we also want the department to address the shortage or resources in our schools,” Cosas member Sikelela Gcaza added.

The learners are from different Gauteng schools @ReporterStar traffic on Pixley Seme Street is now at a standstill pic.twitter.com/QT7NsHhfeS — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) April 8, 2019

Gcaza, who is a pupil from Erasmus Monareng Secondary School in Vosloorus, added that their march was also a call for the department to address the abuse pupils are subjected to in school.

The memorandum was received by ANC Secretary General, Ace Magushule who promised the pupils that the party will engage with the memorandum and address the issues raised.

Magashule said lack of security in schools is affecting the process of teaching and said that teachers who sexually abuse pupils must be removed when they are found guilty of such offences.

“If the ANC government doesn't take you serious comrades, you must know that we are no more revolutionaries,” Magashule said.

“The ANC has heard the demands around those students that are affected and we are engaging with the student bodies such as SASCO and other student bodies and especially you Cosas because these are your demands. The ANC committee will address all these critical issues raised so that in future you don’t have to leave classes to make your demands heard,” Magashule added.

Hlongwe condemned actions by some pupils who looted from hawkers in the CBD.