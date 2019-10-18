Loot Love, Busiswa, Bonnie win big at Feather Awards









Loot Love. Picture: Austin Malema via Twitter Downtown Jozi was shining bright with rainbow lights last night as the Feather Awards took over the city. Hosted by Moshe Ndiki, the 11th annual Feather Awards crowned the LGBTIQ+ community's favourite stars and allies. The ceremony took place at 1 Fox Junction and celebrities came dressed to impress on the black carpet. The 19 categories, including Best Styled Individual, Diva Extraordinaire of the Year, Cutest Couple and Drama Queen, all had deserving nominees in the categories. The cutest couple award went to Dineo (née Moeketsi) Langa and Solo (Zothile Langa), who have just aired their love story for all to see on DStv’s 1Magic. The loved-up couple shared their journey to marriage, their ancestral path and their white wedding with fans on a three-part TV special.

Radio personality Bujy Bikwa took home the Drama Queen award for his Boujee Bowl drama with Nando’s that had people in stitches on social media.

Diva Extraordinaire was the official title given to Bonnie Mbuli, who has had her fair share of Twitter twars this year.

Bonnie Mbuli. Picture: Itumeleng English/ANA

Social Media Personality of the Year went to Dr Sindi van Zyl, who is everyone's favourite auntie on the social streets.

Busiswa was honoured for her appreciation of the community as the favourite musician.

The Hot Chick of the Year award went to Kgositsile Modisane (known to many as Krazi K).

Modisane has been making waves this year as the first non-gender influencer to take on the brand ambassadorship of beauty brand Lux.

Designer and most recently the winner of the Emerging Designer of the Year at the Essence Best in Black Fashion Awards, Rich Mnisi took home the Hunk of the Year award at the Feathers.

Rich Mnisi. Picture: Itmeleng English/ANA

The African Feather of the Year honours people who are raising awareness and advocating for the community outside of the country.

Linda Magano Baumann took the award for her activism for human rights in Namibia.

Major Mandisa Mfeka was awarded the Role Model of the Year. The SA Air Force fighter pilot made the country proud when she took part in the air display at the presidential inauguration in May.

Sport Personality of the Year went to Banyana Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana and the coveted Fag Hag of the Year went to the woman with many hats - Penny Lebyane. Lebyane has owned this year with her dress code and taking over both the airwaves and TV screens.

Other categories included Socialite, Media Award of the Year, Best LGBTIQ Initiative - Public and Private sectors, Best Rainbow Parenting, Best Student Movement, Best Styled Individual and the Simon Nkoli Award, which was given to retired Justice Edwin Cameron for his work for human rights, social justice and HIV/Aids activism.