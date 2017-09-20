GLOBAL IMPACT: World-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu was honoured with a spot in Tribeca, New York City to display her work.

Legendary Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu, 82, has been honoured with a mural commemorating her bright, creative and bold artistic works in New York City.

The mural is located on Franklin Street and the West Broadway Citi Bike station in Tribeca and the tribute was created by Imani Shanklin Roberts.

The painting spans a two-lane road and consists of Ndebele symbols.

In a lengthy post, Shanklin Roberts paid tribute to gogo Mahlangu: “When I first came to New York to attend @pratt- institute in 2009 I didn’t imagine this would be a city I would have a child in, create lasting memories in, let alone have success in my artistry in. Creating a mural in honour of an artist I’ve known all my life, in a city that isn’t welcoming to many, feels unreal.

“It feels like an aligning moment many of us have when the universe co-creates with us and is in agreement with our path.

“To you, NYC, I present Xola, (Stay in Peace) - ((A South African Name I named my daughter -* Alignment*))) a piece that is representative of a feminine energy force that is all-encompassing, inclusive and awe-inspiring. Xola welcomes you to charge and open your divine feminine here amid all that tries to stand against you. This is my form of resistance and protest - my expression.

The mural is part of a tourism partnership between South African Tourism’s US office, SA Airways and bicycle-sharing platform Citi Bike, including branded bikes and bicycle docking stations.

According to a website titled “African Success”, Mahlangu was born in Middelburg, Mpu- malanga.

“She is a remarkable woman who, against all odds, travelled and exhibited overseas in 1989 in France at a time when political turmoil at home and sanctions abroad made international participation only a dream for all but a few South African artists.” cited the website.

Mahlangu partnered with BMW last month in the production of several luxury cars.

She has also collaborated with musician John Legend as brand ambassadors for a premium vodka, Belvedere, for the #MakeADifference campaign, where her designs were featured on a limited-edition bottle.

South Africans took to social media to congratulate Mahlangu on her achievement.

@Dailyhypeafrica wrote: “Renowned South African artist Esther gets a boulevard in New York decorated by Ndebele symbols which are said to celebrate feminine energy. Esther keeps on showing us that dreaming and achieving your goals never stops in old age.

@Precious_Sibanyoni tweeted: "So uGogoEsther Mahlangu gets a boulevard in New York. Am so proud of her.”

LadyPhosha wrote: "We are truly nothing without our cultures, teach them about Africa so they find themselves." - Additional reporting by IOL