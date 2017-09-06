Four Malawian nationals were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint and shot while having a birthday party early on Sunday in Putfontein, Benoni.

The victims said they were celebrating the birthday of one of their family members.

It is believed they weren’t able to comply with the gunmen’s instructions due to a language barrier, and so were shot.

Putfontein police spokesperson Constable Justice Ramaube said: “Four families members sustained injuries and were taken to Far East Rand Hospital for medical observation. Police found four empty bullet cases at the scene. A case of house robbery was opened at Putfontein police station.”

According to Ramaube, the four criminals got away with a plasma TV, a silver HP laptop and two cellphones.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Trizza John, was shot in her left thigh.

“I was trying to run away and they shot me, but now I am feeling better,” she said.

Tinna John, 35, who was shot in her left buttock, told The Star she had found herself on the ground, and two hours later, she woke up in hospital.

“My sister told me she ran away and called an ambulance and the police,” she said.

Lyton Mwinga, 39, was shot in his right arm and Ronald John, 35 was shot in his left elbow.

They were all discharged from hospital on Monday.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call 08600 10111.