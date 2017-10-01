The robbery-prone Mall of the South was again hit by armed men at the weekend.

This time, the MTN cellphone store was robbed.

Since opening in 2015, there have been more than 10 recorded robberies at the mall.

The latest incident happened yesterday morning.

According to the mall’s manager, Hester Smith, the MTN store was robbed of an undisclosed amount of goods.

“They entered the store posing as delivery staff and informed the staff that an armed robbery was in progress. The staff members were forced to go to their storeroom, where they were tied up with cable ties,” said Smith.

“One suspect, wearing an MTN uniform, stood outside the store as a lookout while the other suspects were inside. They left the store with a delivery trolley with bags on it.

“They left the scene in a white Nissan NP200 with a canopy carrying an undisclosed amount of goods,” Smith added.

No shots were fired and no injuries were sustained during the robbery.

The police, community policing forum and D&D Tactical were informed immediately of the incident.

Gauteng SAPS spokesper- son Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that three robbers had entered the store and that no arrests had been made.

“Anyone who has information should contact the nearest police station or call 08600 10111,” he said.

Other malls that have also recently fallen victim to robberies include Mall of Africa in Midrand, and Greenstone and Hyde Park shopping centres.

Last month, The Star reported that there had been a 104.5% increase in mall robberies since 2010/2011.

Gareth Newham, the head of the justice and violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies, told The Star that armed robberies had become a big problem and that there were 399 recorded robberies in the period 2010/2011 compared to 816 in 2016/2017.

