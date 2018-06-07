Sibusiso Tshabalala, who 50, is facing a murder charge broke down before appearing in the Lenasia Magistrate Court on Thursday morning. Picture: Chulumanco Mahamba

Johannesburg - The Gauteng father who "mistakenly" shot his son outside an Ennerdale school broke down before appearing in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

Sibusiso Tshabalala, 50, is facing a murder charge and has appeared before Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe.

The father appeared in court wearing a purple sweatshirt, blue jeans and black torn shoes.

The mother of the 16-year-old was also present in the court. She sat quietly in the front row of the gallery silently crying while photographers took pictures of her and her husband.

Tshabala appeared calm when first entering the court and smiled a bit at the photographers. After sometime however, he started wailing loudly.

The mother of their dead child, who was also overcome by emotion, stood up and went to the father to comfort him. The two sat huddled for a number of minutes before they calmed down and she returned to her seat.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was attending the case, sitting in the row directly behind the mother.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday night around 9 pm at the Fred Norman Secondary School, where the 16-year-old was attending his evening classes.

The boy came back from evening classes and knocked on the passenger window of his father's vehicle. The father, who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him, allegedly got scared and pulled out his firearm and shot towards the direction of the person who was knocking. The boy passed away on his way to the hospital.

