Mat_Elle finds her groove at Metro FM

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Nthabaleng Matela, 29, has made a dramatic leap in her radio career, hopping from Tuks FM, a campus station, to join the country’s biggest commercial station, Metro FM. Matela, who hails from Carletonville, west of Joburg, made her debut at Metro FM this past weekend with Mat_Ell on the 4am to 6am shift. Matela concedes that the transition from Tuks FM with about 27000 listeners to Metro FM’s mature audience of over 4million was a big jump in her career. “What excites me most about Metro FM is knowing that I form part of the coolest radio station in the country. “Metro FM is not only the biggest commercial station, but also progressive, trendsetting and the epitome of black excellence,” she said.

She found out about her latest gig last month after months of looking for greener pastures.

“Like everyone does, I sent multiple demos to radio stations. I kept getting rejected. I never gave up until the beginning of March, when I got a response from Metro FM. I met management where they detailed their vision, the brand, the show and the rest is history,” she told The Star.

Her new show is aimed at the younger and hip set and includes interacting with her listeners who have just returned from nightclubs or parties.

“It was amazing. The interaction with the listeners was second to none. It’s one of those moments I’ll forever cherish. I hope to inspire people to live the fullness of life.





“We come together every morning to celebrate the start of a new day, to face its challenges and embrace its opportunities” she said in describing her debut show.

Before the radio bug bit, Matela studied a BSc in geology at the University of Pretoria after matriculating at Potchefstroom Girls’ High. However, two years later she decided to change career paths and study a BCom in economics.

After completing her studies, she secured a job as a data analyst. “I worked as a junior analyst. I actually changed jobs a lot. I was searching for something. I always knew the truth: that I had a calling over my life to speak into the lives of people.”

In the quest, Tuks FM was her next destination. In 2018, she started doing graveyard slots.

“At the time I was still working a full-time job and my managers had no idea I wasn’t sleeping at night.”

In January last year, Matela took a gamble and quit her corporate job to do the drive-time show on Tuks FM.

Driving the Tuks community home brought nothing but growth to her career. “At some point I’d do sport, news, traffic, live reads and host the show all by myself,” she said.

With Tuks being a campus radio offering less pay, her decision to quit her job had financial implications. “Financially it was tough. I had depleted all my savings. I almost lost everything. My parents supported me a lot So part of me fighting so hard for my dreams is to do for them what they did for me,” she said.

She is also looking forward to the upcoming 2020 Liberty Radio awards, where she has been nominated for three awards.