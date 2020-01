Matric Results 2019: Bit of drama helps learner ace her exams









Ayabonga Hlangwana, from Abbotts College in Centurion, took ill during her prelims but beat the odds to get four distinctions in her final exams. Missing two preliminary exams because of illness motivated Ayabonga Hlangwana to study even harder for her final exams. The Abbotts College, Centurion, learner spent four days recovering from an illness in hospital during her September prelim exams. However, the hard-working learner said that she was determined to pass her final matric exams with flying colours. “As much as I needed to look after myself and getting better, I was worried about school. “Missing an exam is a huge thing because you are left behind but I made it to the finals,” said Hlangwana.

The 18-year-old said her family was supportive throughout the exam period and “even cut me some slack on chores”.

“We also started a small study group with my friends and that really helped me a lot, especially with my English paper.

“I got to see how other people understood the things we did in class and almost everything we studied showed up on the exam paper.

“I think if I didn’t study with the group, I wouldn’t have gone through those things on my own,” Hlangwana added.

Among the seven subjects she took was dramatic arts, which she dedicated most of her time to practising.

“I loved that subject a lot; even at home they call me ‘dramatic’.

“I would do my homework at school just so when I get home I have all the time to focus on and practise drama.

Hlangwana was in the top five of top achievers and won the annual drama actress evening in Grade 10.

She is planning to study film and television at the Africa Film Drama Art (Afda) School in Joburg.

“I am an artistic person and I like a space where I am able to talk, think and be open-minded,” explained Hlangwana.

Against the odds, Hlangwana managed to excel in her exams, obtaining four distinctions in life orientation, maths literacy, drama arts and tourism out of the seven subjects she did.