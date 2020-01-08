Matric Results 2019: Black pupils need positive role models









Aibongwe Bralton, a top matric pupil from Barnato Park High School, Joburg. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Attending school in Berea in the Joburg CBD made Aibongwe Bralton, 18, realise the need for black pupils to have positive role models in their teachers. This is one of the main reasons the Barnato Park High School matriculant will this year be starting studies to be a teacher. He achieved a Bachelor’s degree pass from his matric exams. “I would like to study education at Unisa. Living in Berea and learning at Barnato Park High School made me realise the need for black teachers who will provide quality education,” he said. Aibongwe said his schooling career was good. “I chose the company I kept around me very well and even though I struggled from grades 10 to 11, I managed to pick my socks up in the final year. The results I received from then on showed great improvement and were the best marks I received since I started Grade 10.” His hobbies include going to the gym, jogging and reading books.

Aibongwe said the exams were not difficult because he prepared well.

“Preparing prior to the exams really helped and made studying enough to bear. I managed through most of the subjects,” he said.

The matriculant said he had been working in retail to keep himself busy throughout the festive season.

“I am having fun because I get to interact with various people to improve my communication skills as well as my confidence,” he said.

His advice to the 2020 matric class: “You must always be up to date with your work and once you get used to it, it makes studying a whole lot easier.”