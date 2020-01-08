This is one of the main reasons the Barnato Park High School matriculant will this year be starting studies to be a teacher. He achieved a Bachelor’s degree pass from his matric exams.
“I would like to study education at Unisa. Living in Berea and learning at Barnato Park High School made me realise the need for black teachers who will provide quality education,” he said.
Aibongwe said his schooling career was good. “I chose the company I kept around me very well and even though I struggled from grades 10 to 11, I managed to pick my socks up in the final year. The results I received from then on showed great improvement and were the best marks I received since I started Grade 10.”
His hobbies include going to the gym, jogging and reading books.