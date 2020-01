Matric Results 2019: Extra help and dedication bear fruits for Yumna









Yumna Johnson of Parktown High School for Girls. Sometimes, even with the best education, you need extra help. This is one of the things Parktown High School for Girls’ matriculant Yumna Johnson had to contend with. The 18-year-old from Winchester Hills described her high school career as interesting. “I started Grade 8 with enthusiasm, which was met with high quality education and multiple opportunities. “However, I had to attend private tuition for half of my subjects in my matric year,” she said.

But it was not all bad.

“At Parktown I was able to make everlasting friendships and enlightening relationships with many caring and uplifting teachers,” she said.

“I participated in debating in grades 8 and 9 and from grades 10 to 12, I participated in drama productions.”

Yumna was captain of the Short Plays Festival in her matric year.

The top pupil’s favourite subjects were life sciences and maths. She achieved distinctions in English, Afrikaans, life orientation, accounting, life sciences and physical science.

Yumna said there were a few subjects that gave her a tough time but she did not give up and gave them enough attention for her to do well in them.

“I struggled with physical science, accounting and English throughout my high school career but I persevered and attended countless extra classes held with private tutors in order to better my results,” she said.

Yumna plans after matriculating include venturing into health sciences.

“My mom and grandfather are in the field and are great role models to me as they have always been kind, compassionate and willing to help others,” she said.

Her advice to other schoolgirls is to always be firm.

“Always stand up for what is right. Be open-minded and willing to learn and make the most of every opportunity given to you.

“Stress less and enjoy what life has to offer because our days are numbered and high school is just another phase. Work hard but also enjoy life and know that success is personal whether you are a lawyer or a housewife,” Yumna said.