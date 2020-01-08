LETHABO Mokholo from Unity Secondary School

Lethabo Mokholo, from Unity Secondary School in Etwatwa, is proof that working together pays off. After the June exams, Lethabo and her classmates started study groups to ensure that no one was left behind.

“A very interesting time for me at school was last year, when as a group, the matriculants decided to unite and do something about our results and studying. It was a memorable moment for me because it showed that with unity, anything is possible. Although I have not seen the results yet, I’m very confident that we did well,” Lethabo said.

With the study groups, they shared study material and helped those who struggled with certain subjects.

“This was necessary, because when people saw their results from June exams and prelims, it scared them a bit because those were a daunting experience, and not everyone received the best marks. It was a wake-up call for all of us to pull up our socks and help each other to work together,” Lethabo said.