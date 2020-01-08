One as a dedicated high school learner and the other as a trainee sangoma.
Tiisetso received his ancestral calling while in Grade 10 at Kopanong High School in Turflaagte, outside Bloemfontein.
He confessed that he knew that he had a calling when he started getting dreams about the rituals but did not pay attention to them until his mother took him to see a traditional healer who confirmed his worst fears.
His journey began when he was 16 years old. It did not demand much of his time at the beginning of the process, but the demands for his healing work were stronger in his matric year.