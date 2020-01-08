Matric Results 2019: Sangoma trainee passes his Grade 12









TIISETSO Lesia of Turflaagte, outside Bloemfontein in the Free State, did the impossible. During his matric year he had to respond to his ancestral calling to be a trainee sangoma. However, he managed to pass and is planning to study teaching. Sometimes Tiisetso Lesia feels like he is living two lives. One as a dedicated high school learner and the other as a trainee sangoma. Tiisetso received his ancestral calling while in Grade 10 at Kopanong High School in Turflaagte, outside Bloemfontein. He confessed that he knew that he had a calling when he started getting dreams about the rituals but did not pay attention to them until his mother took him to see a traditional healer who confirmed his worst fears. His journey began when he was 16 years old. It did not demand much of his time at the beginning of the process, but the demands for his healing work were stronger in his matric year.

“The dreams started when I was in Grade 10, I used to wake up and tell my mom all about them. One day she decided to take me to a traditional healer and he told me that I had a calling. It was hard, but I knew that * needed to put a lot of effort in my school if I wanted to better myself and my community.

"My mentor played a huge role in my life during my ancestral journey and personal life,” he said.

Tiisetso said matric was a bit harder because he had to learn how to balance his school work and his training to be a sangoma. “My calling started to be demanding during my matric year.

"* had to leave school at times. I was struggling at the beginning but I got the hang of it.

"I remember thinking that I am living two lives, and * have to find a balance,” he said.

He is the very first person in his family to have a traditional healing gift, and as much as it has been a confusing journey, he managed to embrace it.

Tiisetso achieved a diploma pass and plans to continue with his studies and his spiritual journey.

“I applied at the universities of Johannesburg and the Free State to get an education degree. I have always liked children and my dream is to become a teacher. I really want to give back, I enjoy teaching others something that I understand,” he said.

His advice to matric learners is: “Start working hard at the beginning of the year.”