Matric Results 2019: Seven distinctions for hardworking student









Brakpan High learner Ijeoma Sharon Iroka. Throughout her high school career, Ijeoma Sharon Iroka has been a consistent hard worker and top achiever. It is this history of hard work that the Brakpan High School matriculant credits as the key to her success, and achieving seven distinctions. The learner scooped distinctions in English, Afrikaans, maths, life orientation, business studies, computer application technology and life sciences. From Grade 8, she has always excelled. This culminated in her winning the dux scholar award for having obtained a distinction average throughout her high school years.

“I have maintained a distinction average from grades 8 to 12, by the grace of God.

“It’s seeking his guidance before I undertake any great project.

“I can’t do anything without prayer or do anything without rooting myself in the biblical word. It’s all by the grace of God,” she said.

Iroka lives in a flat in Brakpan on the East Rand with her mother and father and two siblings.

“Although the apartment can be crowded and noisy, she never allowed that to distract her and always excelled in every assignment, test and exam throughout her high school career,” said Iroka’s life sciences teacher Charlene Duncan.

Duncan added: “We have every reason to believe that she will excel in her final examinations and after school.” The dux scholar’s elective subjects included life sciences, business studies, physical Science and computer application technology. While excelling in the classroom, she was also a star outside. She took part in extracurricular activities such as public speaking and moot court.

Iroka was among the top 12 for moot court in 2017 and competed in it nationally.

“In moot court, essentially one emulates being a lawyer,” she explained. We receive a hypothetical case and work in a court-like environment on behalf of the hypothetical respondent or applicant,” Iroka added.

The top-performing matriculant has her eye on studying medicine.

“I would like to become a doctor and eventually specialise as a neurosurgeon,” she said.