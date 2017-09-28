IS'THUNZI actress Thuso Mbedu has been nominated for an Emmy.

The 25-year-old actress follows in the footsteps of local actress Brenda Ngxoli, who was nominated in the same category - Best Performance by an Actress - for her role in SABC 1 drama Home Affairs in 2007.

Mbedu’s acting prowess has been on the screens since she debuted on Mzansi Magic’s Saints and Sinners in 2014. She has also had roles in Isibaya, Scandal and MTV Base’s Shuga.

Is’thunzi is a teen drama on Mzansi Magic that sees four young girls navigate their way through the challenges of life. Mbedu’s character Winnie is a feisty teenager who hides a big secret when she is sent to live with her strict aunt in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. The series is now in it’s second season.

Mbedu shared her excitement on Instagram, thanking her friends and TV family for their support.

“I am here by the grace of God! So before I say anything else: Thank you Jesus. I don’t know how to put this into words. I am so humbled,” Mbedu said.

There are 44 nominees for the awards. Winners will be announced on November 20 at the Hilton Hotel in New York.