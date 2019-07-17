Men Pour Out is a movement that speaks to both men and women about the social ills in society. “It addresses issues such as an imbalance of power and violence, and focuses on honouring women and children. It addresses the social ills by allowing men to find a place where they can pour their hearts out,” founder Xolani Jwaga said.

“This time we are doing it via artists expressing themselves and conveying the message with a song. It's not a concert but rather a concept. We wanted to take on these issues because of what had been going on in the public eye with the violence taking place in schools and towards women.”

Jwaga said many men did not get an opportunity to be mentored or have role models growing up.

“In the townships, all we saw was gangsters. Our fathers were not present in our lives and as a result we would do so many things that affect us because we didn't get mentorship from people we look up to, like businessmen and doctors.

"With Men Pour Out we are looking at all those things that affect society. We need to develop, teach, guide and mentor boys so that when they are men there are things that will not happen because they will have been educated about them.”

He said ultimately men have to come on board and say no to violence and strike a balance of power with women.

“One of the things I have picked up is that some of the words spoken to us while growing up were abusive, but because it was a family member saying them we shrugged it off," he said. "One way or another each person has gone through abuse in their lives. And now that we know, we want to correct that. We are taking full responsibility for our actions and apologising to women.”

Jwaga said many women were angry and hurt and the cycle of abuse affects their other relationships.

“Let’s forgive, let us not move on but rather move forward because when we move on, we are actually putting something under the carpet. When we move forward, we have dealt with the issue and are now doing the right thing.”

Gospel sensations Dr Tumi, Khaya Mthethwa, Thina Zungu, Pastor Sipho Ngwenya and author Kofi Ofori Boateng are part of the line-up.

“All these men are family men and will be representing other men to say 'not in our name’. We want to honour women and tell them we appreciate them. This is not just a country problem. The world is faced with this situation.”

He said men and women needed a safe space and a place where they can truly open up.

The Men Pour Out session will take place at Carnival City during the first weekend of Women's Month.