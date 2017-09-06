The City of Joburg is cracking down on criminal syndicates responsible for cable theft following a three-day power outage in the inner city, with many businesses citing huge losses.

The city yesterday said it would be introducing a specialised Joburg metro police department (JMPD) unit, whose exclusive focus would be to target criminals who deal in stolen copper cables.

The work in combating these syndicates, said mayor Herman Mashaba, required the professional approach of a dedicated unit with the knowledge, skills and networks in order to be effective.

Yesterday, Mashaba visited two scrapyards - one in Langlaagte and one in Industria - where stolen cables and steel tubing worth thousands of rand were found.

Mashaba vowed to shut down these operations permanently, pending the prosecution of the owners, who have been arrested.

The owners of the scrapyards had been unable to account for the stolen cables.

“We are strongly going to oppose bail. We are collaborating closely with the SAPS, who we notified as soon as we received a tip-off from a member of the public.

“We are also going to make sure that these businesses’ operating licences are revoked,” he said.

Lucky Sindane, the city’s director of group forensic and investigation services, said evidence that the owners paid only R400 000 for the steel tubes in which the cabling was housed had been found.

“Yet it will cost City Power R15 million to replace the stolen steel tubes,” he said.

At the second scrapyard in Industria, several more arrests were made. The suspects, in front of the media, showed police a closed manhole under which several bags of copper cables were found.

In another effort to combat cable theft, City Power also initiated a process of replacing copper conductor cables with aluminium conductor cables which have little or no resale value.

Work on restoring power to the inner city was delayed because the thieves had set fire to the underground cables, and technicians were unable to access the tunnels because of toxic fumes.

Environmental specialists had been called in to establish the safety of the tunnels.

“The criminals who steal our copper cable sabotage our economy and our city, leaving businesses and homes in the dark, costing ratepayers a fortune and robbing resources from service delivery,” Mashaba said.

“It is estimated that 45% of the power outages in the city are caused by cable theft.”

The City of Joburg said it could not estimate the loss of business to the city as both small, one-man shops and chain/retail stores had been affected.

Many buildings used generators but it was not possible at this early stage to quantify losses, said City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo.

Chief executive of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alan Mukoki said the losses could not be quantified but would be “huge”.

“A loss of three out of 20 days of trading, especially at this time of year when traders are getting ready for the festive season, could run into millions as people cannot place or access orders. It is not only a serious problem but is also unacceptable in a city the size of Joburg.”

Frypan Bazaar owner Yousuf Mohamed, who has been in the CBD for 36 years, said: “I can’t tell you the exact amount but I can say that three days’ worth of sales were affected badly. We wait for these days to come, where it’s the start of the month and people have money. This happens and it sets us back.”

@annacox