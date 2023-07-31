Johannesburg - A 30-year-old man is appearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of murder. This comes after, on March 7, the police in Midrand attended to a complaint of a burning vehicle at the corner of Brand and Swart Streets in President Park, Midrand.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said on their arrival at the scene, the police found a Mercedes-Benz vehicle burning, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found in the front seat. ‘’An extensive investigation commenced, and through DNA testing, the victim was positively identified. The Provincial Investigation Unit worked tirelessly on the case, and the investigations led the team to the victim's boyfriend,’’ Masondo said. Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued for him; however, he fled to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.