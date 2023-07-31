Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 31, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said on their arrival at the scene, the police found a Mercedes-Benz vehicle burning, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found in the front seat. File picture: Pixabay

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said on their arrival at the scene, the police found a Mercedes-Benz vehicle burning, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found in the front seat. File picture: Pixabay

Published 3h ago

Share

Johannesburg - A 30-year-old man is appearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of murder.

This comes after, on March 7, the police in Midrand attended to a complaint of a burning vehicle at the corner of Brand and Swart Streets in President Park, Midrand.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said on their arrival at the scene, the police found a Mercedes-Benz vehicle burning, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found in the front seat.

‘’An extensive investigation commenced, and through DNA testing, the victim was positively identified. The Provincial Investigation Unit worked tirelessly on the case, and the investigations led the team to the victim's boyfriend,’’ Masondo said.

Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued for him; however, he fled to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Masondo confirmed that the suspect was traced, arrested on July 28, and charged with murder and arson.

The police investigation continues, according to the SAPS.

The Star

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsGender-Based ViolenceMurder