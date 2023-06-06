1 900 suspects nabbed in Gauteng in just one weekend

Johannesburg - Gauteng police arrested more than 1 900 suspects at the weekend and recovered 24 unlicensed firearms during Operation O kae Molao, which was directed by the Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela. According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, suspects were arrested during a tracing operation and routine police stops and searches.

“The perpetrators were found to have committed serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery, hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape, fraud, and theft,” he said. Police in Gauteng arrested more than 1900 suspects and recover 24 unlicenced firearms over the weekend. Picture: SAPS. Tip-offs and routine patrols led to the discovery of most of the firearms seized. More than 25 people were arrested at a roadblock in Rietgat, Tshwane, for drinking and driving and two reported stolen cars were recovered.

Police arrested three suspects for illegally dealing in diamonds and emeralds in Wonderboompoort, Tshwane. The suspects were found in possession of diamonds and emeralds with an estimated value of R3.6 million. Masondo said 623 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and 490 in Johannesburg. Police in Gauteng arrested more than 1900 suspects and recover 24 unlicenced firearms over the weekend. Picture: SAPS. The Joburg arrests were for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, business robbery, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Over 540 suspects were nabbed in Ekurhuleni District by the integrated law enforcement agencies made up of the SAPS, metro police departments, and Gauteng traffic police. Police in Gauteng arrested more than 1900 suspects and recover 24 unlicenced firearms over the weekend. Picture: SAPS. “These suspects were arrested during the roadblocks, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects, as well as stop and search operations,” said Masondo. “Joint intelligence-driven operations were effective and yielded positive results in West Rand District, where more than 240 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from possession of an unlicensed firearm, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, driving while under the influence of alcohol, hijacking, rape, and attempted murder.”