The decade-old bid by the South African Human rights Commission (SAHRC) to have a Cosatu official declared guilty of hate speech over remarks that offended the Jewish community is headed to the Constitutional Court. A Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that went in favour of Bongani Masuku, Cosatu’s international relations secretary, last December was based on wrong doctrine of law and should be set aside, the commission argued in court papers.

The commission has been pursuing the case against Masuku on behalf of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) since 2009.

Masuku made remarks that the SAHRC and SAJBD maintained amounted to incitement to cause harm to South African Jews.

In one of the statements uttered in response to a blog, Masuku retorted that “as we struggle to liberate Palestine from the racists, fascists and Zionists who belong to the era of their Friend Hitler! We must not apologise, every Zionist must be made to drink the bitter medicine they are feeding our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“We must target them, expose them and do all that is needed to subject them to perpetual suffering until they withdraw from the land of others and stop their savage attacks on human dignity (stet).”

Masuku was responding to inflammatory statements in the blog: “Even when all the monkeys in Cosatu have died of Aids (even those who were cured by raping babies), I still won’t return (to SA). Jews should be in Israel supporting Israel - Friends - make Aliya! Do it!’” posted an unidentified blogger.

In a ruling supported by four other judges, Judge Nambitha Dambuza concluded that Masuku’s utterances were protected by free speech.

“Nothing that Masuku wrote or said transgressed those boundaries (of protected free speech) however hurtful or distasteful they may have seemed to members of the Jewish and wider community,” Judge Dambuza said. “Many may deplore them, but that does not deprive them of constitutional protection.”

In its papers, the commission rejected the finding that Masuku’s statements were nothing more than robust political speech.

Priscilla Jana, the commission’s deputy chairperson, argued in papers that Masuku was effectively calling for harm to South African Jews in retaliation to persecution he believed befell Palestinians during the Gaza War.

“It’s common cause that at the time of the blog post, Israel was engaged in a war with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. It’s within this context that Masuku called for every Zionist to be made ‘to drink the bitter medicine they are feeding our brothers and sisters in Palestine’,” said Jana.

“It’s direct incitement to cause harm to South African Jews - similar to the harm he believed Palestinians were suffering in the Gaza Strip.”

Helena Norval, attorney for Masuku and Cosatu, said in replying papers Masuku was condemning the actions of Israel and those Jews who supported the state.

“It is apparent that Masuku makes a very clear distinction between the Jewish faith and ethnicity and support for the conduct of the Israeli State. He is attacking the latter,” said Norval.