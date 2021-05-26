100-year-old Modderfontein woman receives Covid-19 vaccine

Johannesburg - Maureen Waddington of Elphin Lodge retirement village in Modderfontein, received her Covid-19 jab this week as part of phase 2 of government’s vaccination programme.

The 100-year-old who lives independently in the Rand Aid Association’s retirement village with a part-time carer, was positive and eager to receive her vaccination.

“The Department of Health gave specific instructions on how to set up vaccination stations and what equipment to provide,” said Rand Aid’s senior nursing manager Avril Maltman, who is heading up the project.

“In total, we have 10 registered Rand Aid Association trained vaccinators who will move from site to site,” she said.

Residents in homes across Johannesburg’s north eastern suburbs are being vaccinated, including the Ron Smith Care Centre, Elphin Lodge and Thornhill Manor, Tarentaal, Inyoni Creek, Thembalami and the Max Ordman Deaf Association.

The Star