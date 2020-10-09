1000 children’s education at stake as MEC threatens to close two Thembisa schools

Johannesburg - The future of more than 1000 grades 1 to 10 learners in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, hangs in the balance as their schools have been deemed illegal. Wisdom Private School and True Grace Christian Combined School in Ivory Park Extension 2 were found to be operating without the correct documentation. This was confirmed by the Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, who spearheaded sting operations at the schools’ premises along with the police yesterday. “This is unacceptable. We’re talking about the future of our learners here. They deserve better than this,” he said. As a result, 18 staff members of the schools were arrested on the spot.

They include security personnel, administrators, foreign teachers and principals.

Wisdom Private School operates in four different locations, all are surrounded with high walls, which are decorated with bright paintings.

The schools, which are home to Grades 1 to 10 learners, are designed like a house, which consists of different rooms outside, with no play area.

Director of Independent Schools at Gauteng Education Mosibudi Makhubela said the schools’ environment was not conducive to learning.

“Already the occupation certificate is questionable; there’s no way the municipality could have approved a school in a housing environment like this,” Makhubela said.

The principal insisted that the school has all the required documentation. However, he failed to produce the documentation, resulting in the police making the arrests.

Things got heated as one of the school’s administrators, Lazarus Mabotja, argued that police were causing chaos by arresting teachers.

“MEC, I’m sorry but can we focus on one thing. We are busy with this and at the same time police are arresting teachers and it’s causing chaos,” he said.

Lesufi responded: “You guys already caused chaos. You opened a school without proper documentation.”

Meanwhile, teachers at True Grace Christian seemingly appeared to have been tipped off about Lesufi’s unannounced visit.

On arrival, learners were scattered outside while others were left unattended in classes. According to the official found inside the premises, the school accommodates 200 pupils, ranging from Grades 1 to 9.

The school has less than 10 classes and two bathrooms. The official conceded that the school did not have proper documentation.

True Grace Christian was among schools which were shut down last year but have since relocated.

City of Joburg officials said the school was on land belonging to the municipality.

Lesufi said the schools will be given 48 hours to furnish him with the necessary documents.

He assured parents that officials from the department will work tirelessly to ensure their children secure placement at other schools in the event of a closure of the two schools.

Foreign educators who were arrested failed to produce their SA Council for Educators compliance documents, raising suspicions that they were in the country illegally.

https://rumble.com/vamntj-lesufi-shuts-down-two-schools.html?mref=qnnu&mc=mbuvt

