11 hours: Time it took cops to hunt Covid-19 infected family that fled isolation

The family that tested positive for the novel coronavirus had to be hunted down for 11 hours after they refused to be quarantined. Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku had to apply for an urgent court order to force the infected mother and daughter to be brought into the isolation centre. The father also had to be forced to be tested through the same court order after initially refusing and leaving the hospital without swabs being taken. Masuku has warned that declining medical intervention during the Covid-19 pandemic will only land you on the wrong side of the law. All people who test positive for the virus are supposed to be quarantined for between 14 and 21 days. The same applies to people they have been in contact with.

“The department approached the court last night on an urgent basis in order to ensure that we don't interfere with the constitutional rights of the patients without a court order. The court order was granted around 1am in favour of the department,” Masuku said.

The department and the police only managed to trace the family over 11 hours after the court decision. The trio is now held at a health facility.

Masuku has pleaded with the public to co-operate with the health workers.

Meanwhile, hospital porters at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown, Joburg, have raised concerns about their safety at work in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The porters, whose job is to move patients, equipment and numerous other medical paraphernalia between the various areas of the hospital, claimed they continued to work without protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

A porter, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Star that last Friday a patient who allegedly tested positive for the virus went to the hospital before they were transferred to another facility.

They added that there were four patients in isolation at the hospital but the workers did not know if the patients had the coronavirus or not.

“We are in danger because we touch patients and equipment but we don't wear any gloves or masks or anything,” they said.

Another porter said they felt that the hospital was hiding information from them because there was no clarity about the four patients who were in isolation.

“The hospital is very big but from what I have seen, proper safety measures are not in place and even right now we don't have any gloves or anything on,” the porter said.

He said the employees were scared to complain to the hospital management because they were outsourced and fear victimisation.

Chief executive and hospital manager Dr Sue Tager, however, denied that they were housing patients with Covid-19.

She added that it was “absolutely not correct” that there were currently four patients in isolation at the hospital.

“In the event of us needing to admit an infected patient, all staff involved in the care of the patient would be provided with appropriate protective equipment (including porters),” Tager said.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the union encourages workers to go the extra mile, but calls for guarantees that there are safety measures in place.

“The national union remains unwavering in its call for the government to provide all our members in private and public health and at the ports of entry with all the necessary disinfection and protection materials.

"The government must also provide masks, soaps, and alcohol-based sanitisers free of charge to the population to stop unacceptable profiteering,” Xaba said.

Meanwhile, the multimillion-strong ZCC has announced the cancellation of its annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria. The church that draws followers from in and outside South Africa to its headquarters in Limpopo, announced the cancellation last night.