Some comments, posted on the Carte Blanche and Karoo Donkey Sanctuary Facebook pages described Chinese South Africans as vile, barbaric people. File picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew

A legal showdown over “genocidal hate speech” allegedly labelling Chinese South Africans as the “scum of the earth” following a Carte Blanche exposé is set to forge ahead in court this week. The anti-Chinese hate speech case began on Monday at the Equality Court sitting in the South Gauteng High Court, where 11 respondents - who are alleged to have posted “humiliating and intimidating” comments online, according to The Chinese Association (TCA) - will have to answer for their views.

This follows a January 2017 report by M-Net's Carte Blanche that exposed the slaughter of scores of donkeys for their skins to be illegally exported for the Chinese medicinal market. The episode elicited a torrent of abusive language, directed mainly at people of Chinese descent in South Africa.

Some of the comments, posted on the Carte Blanche and Karoo Donkey Sanctuary Facebook pages, included: “Vile, barbaric people. Is there a living thing left in China?”, “Chinese are the rot of the earth”, and “I think we should start killing their children for a cure for the common babalaas (hangover)”.

For these comments, the TCA and 40 other organisations seek heavy sanction for the 11 respondents cited. They also want exploration of criminal charges, the respondents to pay damages or render a service to a charity nominated by the TCA, and an unconditional apology to be issued within 10 days of the order and pre-approved by the TCA.

Yesterday, legal technical arguments were made between representatives of the applicants and the respondents, who were present in the court. It is expected that witnesses - including experts - will be called to testify this week to foreground the hurt and intimidation the Chinese community said they experienced as a result of the comments.

TCA president Erwin Pon, who was in court, said hearing the comments in court drew the same pain the community felt when they first saw the posts over two years ago.

“Those words - hearing that Chinese people are savages and barbarians - were like a dagger in our backs again. It is painful sitting through it, but I think it's an important process,” Pon said.