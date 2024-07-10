12 learners and transport driver perish in a fatal accident

About 12 school learners from Rocklands Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville together with their driver died in a devastating accident on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred this morning where 11 learners from Rocklands Primary School and one learner from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig lost their lives while travelling in their scholar transport which burned beyond recognition.

Seven other learners were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation Matome Chiloane said he is deeply saddened by the fatal accident. It is alleged that the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire. The horrific accident is alleged to have occurred around 6.45am.

The department said it has already dispatched its Psycho-Social Support team to the school to provide immediate support and to work closely with the school and affected families. Counselling services will be made available to all learners and staff members to help them cope with the emotional aftermath of this tragedy. “I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and both schools' entire community during this incredibly difficult time. We also wish all injured learners a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane. Chiloane was on his way to visit the scene of the accident and both schools on Wednesday.