14 arrested in major fraud and money laundering case linked to Nedbank

A total of 14 suspects, including a former Nedbank employee, have been arrested in connection with serious allegations of fraud and money laundering. The arrests took place on Tuesday morning in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Krugersdorp.

The suspects are set to make their first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu praised the Gauteng Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) for their outstanding work in apprehending the suspects. “The swift action taken by our dedicated officers has resulted in the apprehension of individuals implicated in a complex scheme that unlawfully diverted over R157 million from suspense accounts. This operation underscores our commitment to tackling financial crime and protecting the integrity of our banking systems,” Mchunu stated.

He emphasised that the collaborative efforts leading to this significant breakthrough reflect the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in addressing financial misconduct. “The suspects will answer for their crimes, and we trust that the judicial process will reflect the seriousness of their actions. Let this serve as a reminder that we will not tolerate fraud or any form of corruption in our society. We will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard our communities and uphold the rule of law,” Mchunu added. In a related operation, KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 36 suspected illegal foreigners in Durban on the same day.

Provincial SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stated that the group, loaded into trucks, consisted of foreign nationals with questionable documents, and they are being processed to verify the legitimacy of their information. “We discovered thus far that a majority of them have fake documents. The fake documents could be processed illegally in their countries,” Mkhwanazi said. He also mentioned that on Monday, individuals were nabbed for producing marriage certificates outside the Home Affairs Department, indicating possible connections to similar syndicates.

In a separate case, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Frans Hendricks, 18, to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder and 22 years for rape, to be served concurrently. On November 19, 2023, Hendricks, then 17 years and eight months old, raped and murdered a two-year-old girl at Uitkomst Farm, KwaNojoli, previously Somerset East. The toddler and her twin sister were visiting their grandparents at the farm, where Hendricks lived and worked on an adjacent property.

After socialising with friends and consuming alcohol at the grandparents’ residence, Hendricks left the gathering and encountered the toddler. He took her to nearby bushes, where he raped and murdered her. Following her disappearance, her grandfather initiated a search. Tragically, he discovered her lifeless body on November 21, 2023. Hendricks was arrested later that same day. During his guilty plea, Hendricks stated that he knew the toddler by sight and, despite her visible fear, he grabbed her. Realising she could identify him, he struck her with a wooden tree block until she died.

State Advocate Heinz Obermeyer presented evidence from the post-mortem examination, highlighting the brutality of the assault. Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence, praising the investigation team and prosecutor for their collaborative efforts. “This sentence reflects the gravity of Hendricks’ crimes and ensures justice for the victim and her family. It also serves as a deterrent to would-be offenders, demonstrating our commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society,” Madolo stated.