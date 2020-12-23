140 Gauteng men ready to defend the nation and fight GBV

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Community Safety Department has taken their fight against gender-based violence (GBV) to the next level, with the inauguration of 140 Men As Safety Promoters (Masp) in the province. The group, described as the “defenders of the nation”, will be tasked with addressing gender-based violence in various communities across the province. Masp is the department’s programme aimed at mobilising men in various segments of society to be activists in the fight against abuse of women and children. Members of the group were officially handed their NQF level 2 Customer Care certificate and Project Management certificate. This after the graduates were taken through a multidisciplinary skills development programme through Pearson Institution of Higher Education.

People-management and principles of customer care formed part of the core modules, with an aim to equip them in dealing with GBV incidents in their communities.

The graduates have already started their community services alongside police members, as volunteers.

Acting director for the programme, Nonhlanhla Dlamini, said the graduates would go a long way in helping provincial law enforcement.

“It’s something that they have been longing for and this is their big achievement. It’s of importance to tackle such issues head on.”

Dlamini said the president’s recent declaration of GBV as a pandemic had been the main driving force.

“There is no way we could win this fight without involving men. These are role models in their communities, and the department is recognising them for their outstanding work.”

According to Dlamini, the graduates will also form part of other community policing initiatives throughout the festive season.

“There are a lot of social ills in our communities, but since the word go, these members have been dedicated, and all they want is to serve their communities,” she said.

Police representative and speaker at the ceremony, Sergeant Harry Manaka, encouraged the graduates to form a unit with the police.

“The door is always open for you guys, and this is your opportunity to share ideas on how we are going to deal with all these issues in our communities.”

Manaka applauded the group for completing their one-year course.

The Star