Johannesburg - As South Africans were excitedly getting ready to welcome the new president this past Saturday, 15 gunmen were busy stealing eight vehicles at a Joburg car dealership. The men, who are still at large, allegedly tied security guards at KIA motors in Northcliff with shoe laces and made off with the vehicles around 2.30am on Saturday.

Linden Police spokesperson constable Takalani Matumba confirmed that a case of armed robbery was reported to them in the early hours of Saturday, May 25.

According to Matumba, about 15 armed suspects stormed the dealership on Friday, May 24 around 10pm.

They allegedly used the shoe laces to tie security guards.

They are alleged to have only left with the vehicles the following morning at 2.30am and it's not clear what they did in the five hours they spent there.

No shots were fired during the armed robbery and no injuries were reported.

The Star contacted KIA motors to get more information on the matter but the principal dealer refused to comment nor give details of the robbery.

It is understood that the stolen cares were parked outside but it's not clear where the robbers got the keys for the cars from.

It also also alleged that the guards had panic buttons on them at the time of the attacks and it's not known whey they never pressed them for assistance.

According to Crime Air Network Initiative, the cars stolen were a white Toyota Fortuner, a grey Audi Q5, a silver Audi Q5, a silver Toyota Landcruiser, a white Toyota Hilux, a white BMW X5 and a white Range Rover Evoque.

Another officer from the police station, Captain Alex Vermaak, said they were investigating how the robbers got hold of the car keys.

He also said the vehicles had no tracking devices installed, however one - the Range Rover Evogue- was recovered at the Mozambique border.

No arrest has been made and the other stolen vehicles have not been recovered.

Police are appealing to anyone with positive information that might lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

